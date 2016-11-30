(Adds American Sugar Alliance comment)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 29 A U.S.-Mexico sugar trade deal
signed just under two years ago may not be working as intended,
the U.S. Department of Commerce said in notices on Tuesday after
conducting a months-long review.
The United States and Mexico hammered out the trade deal in
2014 to end a months-long probe of cheap, subsidized sugar that
the U.S. government decided was harming the American market. The
review was requested by U.S. sugar companies, which last month
asked the deal be terminated.
Department of Commerce official Paul Piquado said in a memo
on Tuesday that the government needs more information from the
government and cane millers in Mexico to finish its review of
the deal.
Initial findings indicate the deal may not be meeting all
requirements and that there may be some violations, the Commerce
Department said.
The findings could be a blow to Mexico, which ships the bulk
of its exportable surplus to its northern neighbor. The
11-million-tonne U.S. sugar market is heavily protected through
price supports and import quotas.
For refiners ASR Group, the maker of Domino Sugar, and Louis
Dreyfus Co's Imperial Sugar Co, the move would mark
a victory. Both companies have said that the deal has been
starving them of raw supplies and wiping out their profit
margins.
The American Sugar Alliance, which represents members of the
U.S. industry that asked the trade pact be scrapped, welcomed
the Commerce Department's preliminary decisions. "They confirm
that both the antidumping and countervailing duty agreements are
not working," said spokesman Phillip Hayes.
Negotiators from both countries have already been engaged in
talks to rework the pact, amid demands that the Mexican side
agree to certain changes. The pact sets minimum prices and a
quota system for raw and refined sugar imported from Mexico.
Those talks are set to resume this week, according to
industry sources.
The final decision is due within 120 days of its publication
of the results in the Federal Register, the Commerce Department
said.
