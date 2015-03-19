By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. regulators on Thursday
approved a controversial trade deal with Mexico that imposes a
quota on sugar imports and sets minimum prices, rejecting
challenges from domestic cane refiners and bringing a year-long
trade battle closer to resolution.
The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
paved the way for a suspension agreement between the U.S. and
Mexican governments that establishes floor values and puts a
caps on volumes for imports from Mexico.
The commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement,
responding to challenges from two U.S. refiners, Louis Dreyfus
Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC,
that said they would be harmed by the agreed-upon restrictions.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Writing by Chris
Prentice in New York)