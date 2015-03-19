(Adds details, background, paragraphs 4-6)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. regulators on Thursday
approved a controversial trade deal with Mexico that imposes a
quota on sugar imports and sets minimum prices, rejecting
challenges from domestic cane refiners and bringing a year-long
trade battle closer to resolution.
The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission
paved the way for a suspension agreement between the U.S. and
Mexican governments that establishes floor values and puts a
caps on volumes for imports from Mexico.
The commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement,
responding to challenges from two U.S. refiners, Louis Dreyfus
Commodities' Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC,
that said they would be harmed by the agreed-upon restrictions.
The dispute has roiled North American trade flows of the
sweetener since late March 2014, when a group representing U.S.
sugar companies and growers petitioned the U.S. government for
anti-dumping, anti-subsidy duties.
The refiners have separately requested the U.S. Department
of Commerce continue the investigation, which was suspended when
the pact was finalized in late December. The agency has not yet
decided on whether the two companies, neither of which was on
the original petition, are in a position to make that request.
Lawyers for Imperial and AmCane did not respond immediately
to calls for comment.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Writing by Chris
Prentice in New York)