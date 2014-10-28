WASHINGTON Oct 27 A draft agreement between the
United States and Mexico to suspend import duties on Mexican
sugar would set reference prices for sugar shipments, according
to texts released by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The agreement, if confirmed, would set a reference price for
refined sugar at $0.2357 per pound and a price for all other
sugar at $0.2075 per pound, the documents said.
The amount of imports would be determined by a formula for
an initial period, and then take U.S. needs into account, the
draft text said.
Commerce also said it made a preliminary determination that
sugar from Mexico had been sold in the United States at dumping
margins ranging from 39.54 percent to 47.26 percent, although
those duties would be suspended under the agreement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)