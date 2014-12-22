Dec 22 A U.S. sugar buyers' group has slammed a
U.S.-Mexican government pact announced late on Friday, saying
the deal has increased the importance of broadening access to
the domestic market through other trade agreements and the need
for greater reform of a government sugar support program.
The United States and Mexico have signed a deal that will
eliminate tariffs on imports of sugar from Mexico, but establish
minimum prices and caps on the amount of different types of
sugar that can be exported.
"With the stroke of a pen, these agreements dismantle the
unrestricted free trade of sugar between the United States and
Mexico since 2008 and undermine the core principles of the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)," the Sweetener Users
Association (SUA) said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
The agreements will limit supplies of sugar from Mexico,
driving up costs for food companies and consumers, and make it
necessary to boost access to the U.S. sugar market to Australia
and Canada through the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement,
according to the SUA, which represents candy makers like the
Hershey Co. and Mars Inc., and other food manufacturers.
The deal curbs the access to the U.S. sugar market Mexico
obtained through NAFTA, which was finalized Friday after changes
to a pact that was traded to end a U.S. government investigation
into the dumping of cheap, subsidized sugar from Mexico.
The signed deal raises the price floor for sugar and lowers
the proportion of refined sugar that the country can export to
the United States.
The SUA said the agreements move the U.S. sugar program in
the "wrong direction." The group has pushed for an overhaul of
the controversial U.S. sugar program that it and other critics
say bloat U.S. prices amid a complicated network of import
restrictions and price supports.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft)