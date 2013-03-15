MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 15 Federal authorities
shut down a New Jersey bakery after finding sugar in its "sugar
free" goods and saturated fat in its "fat free" treats, the Food
and Drug Administration said on Friday.
Butterfly Bakery Inc., in Clifton, which advertised its
products as "Made with 100% Love," was shuttered on Wednesday
after a federal judge approved a permanent injunction against
it.
The bakery was accused of unlawfully misbranding products as
"sugar free" and "fat free" when they had as much as three times
the amount of declared sugar and two times the amount of
declared saturated fat, according to an FDA statement.
"They have had repeated violations," FDA spokeswoman Tamara
Ward told Reuters on Friday. "This is when we take action."
Butterfly Bakery on its Facebook page said it had been under
FDA scrutiny for nearly two years to correct the problem. It
said three of its 45 items were cited for problems.
The bakery was not immediately available for comment.
