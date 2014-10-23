By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 One of the largest U.S.
producer-marketer cooperatives cut its prices for refined sugar
on Thursday, effectively erasing the price increase it
announced last month when supply worries were mounting.
United Sugars Corp, a marketing cooperative owned by three
major beet and cane sugar producers, has cut prices on a bulk
basis to $36 per hundredweight (cwt), or 36 cents a lb,
according to a customer announcement dated Oct. 23 seen by
Reuters.
The move, which one broker described as a "unexpected,"
represents a 10-percent cut from the $40-a-cwt level that United
Sugars announced in early September, and it more than erased
that $3-per-cwt increase.
The September hike was based on expectations for upcoming
supplies at the start of sugarbeet harvesting, an executive for
the group had said at the time. United Sugars sells both beet
and cane sugar and represents about 25 percent of the U.S.
market.
Buyers had become increasingly concerned over securing
supplies in the crop year that began on Oct. 1, largely due to
an ongoing trade case with Mexico.
The new prices are effective immediately for bulk sugar from
the Red River Valley and Clewiston, Florida, and will be valid
through Sept. 30, 2015, according to the Oct. 23 letter that was
addressed to industrial customers.
United Sugars could not be reached immediately for comment.
The group is owned by American Crystal Sugar Company,
Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative and United States Sugar Corp,
according to the company website.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)