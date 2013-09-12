(Adds background, analysts comment)
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 For the fourth time this
year, the U.S. government intervened in the sugar market on
Thursday to try to drive up prices depressed by large global
supplies and avoid the highest sugar subsidy costs in 13 years.
The Agriculture Department offered to swap up to 85,375
short tons of government-owned sugar for credits held by
refiners as a way to reduce a mammoth surplus that could force
processors to default on government-backed loans.
The USDA said it would swap the sugar for re-export credits.
The credits give refiners the right to import sugar for
processing in the United States. Since June, two such swaps have
reduced the sugar supply by a 3-to-1 ratio for each ton that was
offered.
Low market prices raise the possibility of large-scale
forfeitures of sugar used as collateral for government loans,
and the highest sugar subsidy costs since the $465 million in
fiscal 2000.
By law, the USDA is obliged to assure growers of a minimum
price for sugar while operating the sugar program at no net cost
to taxpayers. The USDA limits imports and marketing of
U.S.-grown sugar to achieve the twin goals. Foodmakers often
complain that government keeps the sugar supply too small,
driving up the price of sugar to them.
The USDA is faced with the potential forfeiture of 601,400
tons of sugar at the end of September because market prices have
been lower than the price guaranteed by the government.
If all the sugar is forfeited at the end of September, when
loans are due, it would cost the USDA $276.3 million in
defaulted loans.
Refiners forfeited 85,375 tons of sugar to the government
when price support loans came due on Aug. 31 because the loan
rate of 20.9 cents per lb was higher than the market price of
sugar. The August forfeitures cost $34.6 million.
While the earlier swaps reduced the sugar supply by 354,712
tons, the new offer may not be as successful, said an analyst
who spoke on condition of anonymity. He said processors had
indicated few credits remained available under the refined sugar
re-export program.
The USDA said the swap "is preferable at this time to other
available supply management options because it minimizes the
cost of the sugar program."
"More needs to be done," said Jack Roney of the American
Sugar Alliance, a trade group for sugar growers. If USDA does
not rein in the sugar surplus, this year's over-supply will
re-appear in the new fiscal year and keep prices low and the
threat of loan default high. Roney said the sugar surplus was at
record levels.
"I am optimistic USDA will take further action to reduce
forfeitures," said Roney.
An offer by the USDA to sell surplus sugar to ethanol makers
resulted in a comparatively minor sale in late August - just
7,118 tons out of 90,000 tons that were offered.
The U.S. 2012/13 sugar surplus was forecast on Thursday to
be 2.2 million tons on the Sept. 30 end of the marketing year,
equal to 18.4 percent of usage. USDA aims for a 15 percent
stocks-to-use ratio.
The outlook for 2013/14 is expected to be even worse. USDA
now forecasts a 19.5-percent stocks-to-use ratio for the new
marketing year, up from 16.9 percent estimated a month ago, as
domestic production rises and imports also expand.
