BRIEF-S Mark says conversion of second and third series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 200 million won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 158,102 shares of the co, at 1,265 won/share
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. sugar processors have offered to sell about 377,000 tonnes of sugar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the feedstock flexibility program, according to a notice on the USDA website.
This is the second round of the so-called "sugar-for-ethanol program," through which the USDA plans to reduce excess supplies of the sweetener. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
* Says 200 million won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 158,102 shares of the co, at 1,265 won/share
* FY consol net profit EGP 25.6 million versus EGP 128.7 million year ago
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.