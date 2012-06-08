* Says limiting drink size sends a message
* Ban won't limit freedom to drink sugary products-official
* Industry defends response, rejects ban
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, June 7 New York City's top health
official shot back on Thursday at critics who have blasted the
city's plan to limit the sale of oversized sugary drinks such as
soda, calling beverage industry opposition ridiculous.
The proposed ban, which caps most sugar-sweetened beverages
at 16 ounces (half a liter) and carries a $200 fine for vendors
that do not comply, met immediate backlash from beverage
companies and others who argue it is government overreach, but
was lauded by public health experts.
"It's not saying 'no' to people. It's saying, 'Are you sure?
Do you really want that?'" Thomas Farley, New York City's health
commissioner, said. "It's sending people a message while giving
people the freedom to drink as much as they want."
Speaking at a conference in Washington aimed at reducing the
consumption of sugary beverages, F arley said drink makers were
following the same playbook as tobacco companies that push back
against government action aimed at protecting consumers from
harmful products.
Coca-Cola Co and McDonald's Corp along with
beverage industry groups have said consumers should be able to
make their own drink choices and that sodas are not to blame for
the nation's soaring obesity rates.
The industry has launched a wave of ads in response to New
York's plan, which Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced last week.
Farley said sugary drink consumption may just be part of the
U.S. obesity epidemic but that such products were the largest
single source of sugar in the diet and had a major impact on
health. Reducing obesity by just 10 percent in New York City
would save about 500 lives a year, he added.
"It's ridiculous to say we shouldn't try something that's
only going to solve a portion of the problem," he said at the
event, which was sponsored by the Center for Science in the
Public Interest, a group that has long advocated against junk
food.
American Beverage Association spokeswoman Karen Hanretty, in
a statement, defended the industry's response and said there was
little support for Bloomberg's proposal. Many people think the
plan "has gone too far with a proposal that will do nothing to
reduce the serious problem of obesity in America," she said.
COULD TAKE EFFECT NEXT YEAR
The city's cup-size ban will be submitted on Tuesday to the
New York City Board of Health, which will vote on it after a
three-month comment period. If approved by the board, the ban
would take effect early next year.
The beverage industry is expected to spend large amounts of
money to fight it. Legal analysts have said drink makers face an
uphill battle in the courts if they pursue legal challenges to
block the effort. .
"There are so many examples where states impose standards on
consumer products sold within their borders," Michelle Mello, a
Harvard University professor of law and public health, said on
Monday. "It seems hard to believe that this would be singled out
as unreasonable by a court."
Public health experts have embraced Bloomberg's plan and see
it as an approach that could be applied in communities across
the country.
Farley and other health advocates at the conference said
they were confident that people over time would embrace smaller
cup sizes as the right thing to do just as they eventually came
around to bans on smoking in public places.
"If we can do that for .... tobacco, we can certainly do
that for obesity as well," Farley said.
Kelly Brownell, director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy
and Obesity at Yale University, said targeting sugar-sweetened
beverages made sense because they offered empty calories with no
nutritional value.
Another U.S. mayor, Michael Nutter of Philadelphia, told the
conference he had seen some progress from drink makers selling
smaller sizes and low-calorie or no-calorie products, but they
were not owning up so far to their role in the nation's weight
struggle.
"The industry needs to at least acknowledge that they are
part of the problem," he said.