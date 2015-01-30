LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday after a man matching his description ran over two people with a pickup truck in a hit-and-run incident near Los Angeles, killing one and injuring the other, police said.

Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of Death Row Records, was booked at about 3 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was being held in lieu of a $2 million bail, the department said.

The Thursday afternoon incident took place after a man fitting Knight's description drove up to a burger shop in Compton, south of downtown Los Angeles, and began arguing with two people outside, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lieutenant John Corina said.

The driver then backed into one of the two, before running them both over in a red Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck and fleeing, the department said in a statement.

One of the two struck died in hospital, the Sheriff's Department said. The man has been identified as Terry Carter, 55, said Los Angeles County Coroner spokesman Craig Harvey.

The condition of the second person, who was hospitalized, was not made public.

Knight arrived at the sheriff's department West Hollywood station accompanied by his attorney to take questions from detectives and was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Knight will not appear in court on Friday, and the earliest he could be brought before a judge would be on Monday, said Jane Robison, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

"I feel strongly that Mr. Knight did not do anything wrong in this matter. He was attacked by a number of individuals, that's already been corroborated by certain witnesses," Knight's attorney, James Blatt, told television station KTLA.

In November, Knight pleaded not guilty to a charge stemming from accusations he stole a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills. He was later released on bail.

A few months earlier, Knight was shot and wounded inside a West Hollywood nightclub along with two others during a party ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Death Row Records was a leading rap label in the 1990s, featuring artists such as Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Knight's hip-hop empire declined after he went to prison for a parole violation, Shakur was shot to death and Dr. Dre left the label.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, Dan Whitcomb and Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)