(Adds details of charges)
By Dan Whitcomb and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Feb 2 Rap mogul Marion "Suge"
Knight was charged with murder and attempted murder on Monday in
connection with an incident in which prosecutors say he ran over
two men in a Southern California parking lot last week, killing
one of them.
Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of influential hip hop
label Death Row Records, was charged with one count each of
murder and attempted murder, and two counts of felony
hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office
said.
The music executive, who faces a maximum sentence of life in
prison if found guilty, was taken into custody on suspicion of
murder on Friday after surrendering to Los Angeles County
Sheriff's deputies.
He was expected to make an initial court appearance on
Tuesday.
According to sheriff's officials, the murder charge stems
from an incident that began when Knight and two other people
began arguing in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in
Compton, south of downtown Los Angeles.
Knight and another man began throwing punches at each other
through the window of the rap tycoon's Ford F-150 Raptor pickup
before he put the vehicle in reverse, knocking the man to the
ground, the sheriff's department has said.
Knight then pulled forward, running over one victim and
striking the second before leaving the scene, according to the
sheriff's department. One of the victims, identified as
55-year-old Terry Carter, later died.
Knight's attorney, James Blatt, could not be reached for
comment on Monday, but has told local media that Knight was
attacked in the parking lot and accidentally ran over the two
men as he fled in fear.
Earlier on Monday, a Los Angeles County bail commissioner
revoked Knight's bond at the request of sheriff's investigators,
who argued he was a possible flight risk and candidate for
California's three-strike rule, which gives stiffer sentences to
those previously convicted of serious felonies.
Knight, who has served time in prison for violating terms of
past sentences, was also considered at risk of intimidating
witnesses, according to the sheriff's department.
Knight's hip hop empire, which was instrumental in
popularizing rap and included successful artists such as Tupac
Shakur, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, began to decline after his jail
stints, the shooting death of Shakur and Dr. Dre's departure
from the label.
He was shot and wounded at a Los Angeles nightclub last
year.
Knight pleaded not guilty in November to a charge stemming
from accusations he stole a camera from a celebrity photographer
and was free on bail in that case at the time of the parking lot
altercation.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Eric Walsh)