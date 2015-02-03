COMPTON, Calif. Feb 3 Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded not guilty at a court in Compton, California, on Tuesday to charges including murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident last week.

Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, and two counts of felony hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. He is accused of running over two men in a pickup truck in Compton, a city near Los Angeles, killing one. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone)