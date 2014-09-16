LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 A lifeguard in a pickup
truck accidentally ran over a 25-year-old sunbather at Southern
California's Venice Beach, a popular destination for tourists,
leaving the woman with fractures and damage to her internal
organs, police said on Tuesday.
Lorae Bermudez had been lying in the sand at the Los Angeles
area beach with her husband a short distance away when the
lifeguard ran over her on Monday, Los Angeles police spokeswoman
Liliana Preciado said.
The woman remained conscious after she was struck, said Los
Angeles County Fire Department inspector Scott Miller, whose
agency supplies lifeguards for area beaches and employs the
worker who ran over the sunbather.
Bermudez, from the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, was
transported to a hospital with bone fractures and lacerations to
her internal organs, Preciado said.
The lifeguard who ran over her had just come back from
helping swimmers in distress, Miller said. Los Angeles police on
Tuesday turned over the results of their investigation to the
Fire Department, which will look further into the incident, he
said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Sandra Maler)