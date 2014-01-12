Jan 11 The band Red Hot Chili Peppers will join
Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars as halftime performers at Super
Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey on Feb. 2, NFL officials said on
Saturday.
Mars made the long-awaited announcement during Fox
television's broadcast of a National Football League playoff
game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.
The band is expected to broaden the audience for the
halftime show with a more psychedelic funk edge, in contrast to
Mars' more retro pop reggae-influenced style.
Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold more than 60 million albums,
have six Grammy Awards and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of
Fame in 2012.
Mars was named in September as the headliner for the
halftime show, considered one of the most coveted spots in
entertainment. More than 110.5 million viewers watched last
year's broadcast, which featured Beyonce, the NFL has said.
Previous performers have included Prince, Madonna, U2, Bruce
Springsteen and The Who.
(Reporting by David Jones in Newark, New Jersey; Editing by
Sharon Bernstein and Lisa Shumaker)