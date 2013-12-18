By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 18 It would have to be the
blizzard of the century but a wicked enough storm could shift
the date of Super Bowl XLVIII, slated for Feb. 2 at New Jersey's
MetLife Stadium, game officials said on Wednesday.
Although the National Football League's annual championship
game has been held in northern cities in the past, this will be
the first game to be played outdoors in a cold-weather venue. To
pull it off, the league waived its rule that the average
February temperature in the host city be at least 50 degrees
Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).
East Rutherford in northern New Jersey, the site of the
open-air stadium, gets an average of 2.2 inches of snow in the
first week of February, meteorologists said on AccuWeather.com.
Over the last decade, temperatures for Feb. 2 have ranged from
lows in the teens to highs in the low 50s.
A playbook for the removal of gargantuan amounts of snow was
unveiled by Frank Supovitz, the NFL's senior vice president of
events, game organizers, and New York and New Jersey
transportation officials at a press conference on Wednesday.
Preparations for what is touted as the coldest Super Bowl in
history include some 1,600 stadium staff, double the usual
number, on duty on game night. Snow chutes built into the
stadium seating area will funnel falling flakes into snow
melters that can consume up to 600 tons an hour. And, 821 trucks
will be ready to plow roads within a 30-mile radius and scatter
nearly 60,000 tons of salt.
In the case of truly dire weather, the game expected to draw
80,000 fans to the stadium could be brought forward or postponed
a day or two, Supovitz said. Such contingency plans are in place
for every NFL game, with the decision made closer to the date,
after discussions with local and state authorities.
Still, organizers said a photogenic dusting of snow would be
welcome at the stadium, which opened in 2010 and is home to the
New York Giants and the New York Jets.
"A little bit of snow during the game would make it all that
much more historical and all that much more romantic and all
that much more competitive and fun - and all that much more
visual," Supovitz said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg)