By Victoria Cavaliere
| EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. Jan 15 Law enforcement
officials said on Wednesday they have looked at every possible
contingency to prepare for the threat of crime, severe weather
or attack during the Super Bowl in New Jersey, one of the
largest and most-watched sporting events in the world.
More than 80,000 fans are expected to attend the February 2
football extravaganza at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New
Jersey, deemed to be the first mass transit Super Bowl because
the stadium across the Hudson River from Manhattan is accessible
by train and bus.
Another 400,000 people will be traveling to the region for
surrounding events.
"We are approaching this basically from an air, land and sea
concept," said Lt. Colonel Edward Cetnar of the New Jersey State
Police at a security briefing held at the stadium. "Every
counter-measure that we have is going to be put into place for
the game."
More than 100 local, state and federal law agencies are
working with the National Football League's private security
team to prepare for the championship game and the events leading
up to it.
Some 4,000 security officers, including 3,000 private
security personnel hired by the NFL, will be working on game
day, said Colonel Rick Fuentes, Superintendent of the New Jersey
State Police.
Over the past several months the security team has "been
over every possible contingency ... all likely situations -
both where crime might be afoot or whether it went off the
rails," he said.
Sniffer dogs, metal detectors, bomb units and a mobile
hospital, complete with a surgery ward, will be part of the
security apparatus, law enforcement said.
FBI Special Agent Aaron Ford noted that the game poses a
different security situation than did the Boston Marathon, where
two pressure-cooker bombs detonated at the finish line on April
15, killing three people and injuring 264 others.
"The Boston Marathon bombing was a different situation than
what we have here," Ford said. "It was an event that occurred
over numerous city blocks. So it was very fluid. The Super Bowl,
when you talk about game day, is one day that we have control
over."
Security will be heightened at train and subway stations in
New Jersey and in New York City, and the NFL will enforce a
no-bag policy.
In the event of severe weather, de-icing equipment and some
900 plows are ready to clear the field, seats, walkways and
parking lots, Fuentes said.
"We are taking a real close look at the weather," he said.
"It's not like we are going to be caught on game day because we
didn't know there was going to be ice or didn't know there was
going to be snow."
Law enforcement and the NFL also said they were taking
"double if not triple redundancy" to ensure an adequate power
supply to the stadium. An electricity outage at the 2013 Super
Bowl in New Orleans plunged the field into darkness and halted
play for more than 30 minutes.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)