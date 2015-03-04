LOS ANGELES, March 4 Four patients at
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles were infected with a
drug-resistant "superbug" bacteria during endoscopic procedures
that may have exposed 64 others since last August, the hospital
said on Wednesday.
The notice came less than two weeks after another major
hospital in Los Angeles, the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center,
reported that 179 patients may have been exposed to the same
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, and that seven
were confirmed to have been infected.
All 68 patients involved at Cedars-Sinai had undergone
endoscopy procedures performed with a single duodenoscope, an
instrument linked to CRE transmissions around the country.
