By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 4 Four patients at
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles were infected with a
drug-resistant "superbug" bacteria during endoscopic procedures
that may have exposed 64 others since last August, the hospital
said on Wednesday.
One of the four infected patients later died from "an
underlying disease," not from the bacteria, as the infection had
by then been cleared, Cedars-Sinai said in its statement.
The notice came less than two weeks after another major
hospital in Los Angeles, the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center,
reported that 179 patients may have been exposed to the same
carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE.
Seven of those patients were confirmed to have been infected
and two of them died.
All 68 patients involved at Cedars-Sinai had undergone
endoscopy procedures performed from August 2014 to February 2015
with a single duodenoscope, an instrument linked to CRE
transmissions at UCLA and around the country, the hospital said.
Cedars, a privately run hospital, said it was mailing
letters this week to all 68 patients as a precaution and was
offering them a free home-testing kit that can be sent back to
the hospital for analysis.
The complex design of the duodenoscope, used to drain fluids
from pancreatic and bile ducts blocked by tumors, gallstones or
other conditions, may hinder proper cleaning, the Food and Drug
Administration has warned.
Cedars said the duodenoscope in question has been removed
from use and that the hospital is using enhanced disinfection
procedures, above and beyond the manufacturer recommendations,
as it has since reports of outbreaks at other hospitals surfaced
last month.
