By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 A U.S. lawmaker on Monday
called on the Congress to investigate the medical scopes blamed
for an outbreak of a bacterial "superbug" at a University of
California, Los Angeles hospital that has infected seven
patients.
Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, said in
a letter asking for a congressional oversight committee hearing
that the outbreak of the drug-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or
CRE, bacteria posed "both health and national security" risks.
"If unmitigated, the human and societal costs of CRE
outbreaks will continue to rise," Lieu wrote in the letter.
"A superbug infection can kill not only the patient who was
exposed to a tainted duodenoscope but also family members,
friends and hospital staff who interacted with the patient," he
said.
Officials say the duodenoscopes, which are inserted down a
patient's throat during gastrointestinal procedures, spread the
antibiotic-resistant bacteria to seven patients at the UCLA
Ronald Reagan Medical Center, contributing to two deaths. The
other five are under treatment.
An additional 179 people who had endoscopies at the large
teaching hospital may have been exposed to the potentially fatal
pathogens, according to UCLA.
On Friday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
scientist said the agency was close to unveiling a detailed
procedure designed to prevent the scopes from spreading the
superbug.
Called a "surveillance culture," the procedure involves
swabbing the device after it has been disinfected and then
allowing any microbes to grow into detectable colonies, much as
doctors take throat swabs to determine if a patient has a strep
infection.
The UCLA medical center has said it had been sterilizing the
duodenoscopes implicated in the infection according to
manufacturer standards. It has said it now uses a more rigorous
process that exceeds national standards.
Hospitals across the United States have reported exposures
from the same type of medical equipment in recent years. The
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it was working with
other government agencies and scope manufacturers to minimize
risks to patients.
