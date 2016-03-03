(Corrects to show that Kroger profit did not miss Wall Street
view, first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Kroger Co and Costco
Wholesale Corp both turned in softer-than-expected
sales at established stores, stoking worries about deflation and
U.S. consumer spending.
Kroger, which attributed some of the weakness to
unseasonably warm weather, warned that same-store sales growth
would cool this fiscal year because of lower inflation, sending
shares down 9 percent to $36.99 in midday trading.
The largest grocery operator in the United States said
identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.7 percent in
the quarter - less than the 4.5 percent rise analysts expected,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Kroger forecast identical supermarket sales growth of 2.5
percent to 3.5 percent for the year ending January 2017, down
from 5 percent growth for year earlier.
Kroger, owner of the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery
chains, and other grocery sellers often benefit when severe
winter weather drives shoppers to stock up on food and other
necessities. The timing of this year's Super Bowl also hit
sales, executives said.
Net income attributable to Kroger was $559 million, or 57
cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of
54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Costco said its same-store sales growth was hurt by lower
traffic in January and a strong dollar. Shares in
Costco were down 2.1 percent at $149.65.
Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, same store sales
rose 5 percent, below the 5.4 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies was 8.2 percent higher in Costco's second quarter
compared with the same quarter last year. The company gets about
27 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.
"Costco's traffic trend has turned more volatile in recent
months, especially since the first gas price-induced step up
that started in August 2014 and a subsequent step down. In
addition, Costco has faced incremental deflation," JP Morgan
analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a pre-earnings note.
Net income attributable to Costco fell to $546 million, or
$1.24 per share, missing analysts' call or a profit of $1.28 per
share.
Sales at rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc missed market
expectations last month, hurt by a strong dollar, declining
prices for grocery products and sluggish apparel demand.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Grant
McCool)