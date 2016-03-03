(Adds executive and analyst comment)
By Lisa Baertlein and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 3 Kroger Co and Costco Wholesale
Corp both turned in softer-than-expected sales at
established stores on Thursday, stoking worries about deflation
and U.S. consumer spending.
Kroger, which attributed some of the weakness to unusually
mild winter weather, warned that lower inflation would cool
same-store sales growth this year, sending shares down 7.9
percent to $37.46 in afternoon trading. The timing of this
year's Super Bowl also hit sales, executives said.
While shoppers have more disposable income as a result of
significantly lower fuel prices, "economic uncertainty remains,
which typically causes people to cut back on discretionary
spending," Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said on a
conference call with analysts.
The largest supermarket operator in the United States said
sales at established stores, referred to as same-store sales,
rose 3.7 percent in the quarter, excluding fuel, missing the 4.5
percent rise analysts expected, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Kroger, owner of the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less stores,
forecast same-store sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent
for the year ending January 2017, down from 5 percent growth for
year earlier.
Costco said its same-store sales growth was hurt by lower
traffic in January and a strong dollar that dented overseas
spending on big-ticket items. Shares in Costco were
down 2.1 percent at $149.65.
Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, same-store sales
at Costco rose 5 percent, below the 5.4 percent growth expected
by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
February traffic was up just over 3.5 percent, while the
average transaction fell about 3.75 percent, Costco executives
said on a call with analysts.
Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman conceded that
volatile prices for staples such as meat, milk and produce are
giving certainty-seeking investors heartburn. Still, he warned
against concluding that "less inflation is fundamentally a bad
thing."
For example, he said, same-store sales in Kroger's meat
department were down 5 percent in the latest quarter. But steep
price declines lured back shoppers who had been suffering from
sticker shock and the resulting increase in tonnage contributed
to Kroger margins.
"The price of meat went down and the volume went a up lot,
which is a sign of a solid, normal consumer environment," said
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wolf.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies was 8.2 percent higher in Costco's second quarter
compared with the same quarter last year. The company gets about
27 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.
Sales at rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc missed market
expectations last month, hurt by a strong dollar, declining
prices for grocery products and sluggish apparel demand.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Peter
Henderson and Grant McCool)