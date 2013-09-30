By Victoria Cavaliere
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Roughly 300 New Yorkers still
living in hotels paid for by the city after being left homeless
by Superstorm Sandy will be forced to vacate their rooms this
week after a judge ruled the program was too costly to continue.
The hotel program was set up as a stopgap after city
shelters were overwhelmed with people forced out of their homes
by Sandy, which caused more than 200 deaths and $50 billion in
damage along the East Coast. Thousands of homes were damaged or
destroyed.
Providing hotel rooms to more than 3,000 people since the
Oct. 29, 2012, storm has cost more than $70.5 million, New York
City officials said on Monday.
Most of those who still remain in the Hotel and Interim
Placement Program, which was funded by the city with the costs
reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),
are awaiting repairs to their homes or trying to find public
housing assistance.
FEMA has said it will not make any additional reimbursements
past Monday.
Without the financial support of FEMA, State Supreme Court
Justice Margaret Chan ruled the city does not have "a budgeted
source of funds" to continue running the hotel program.
"It is true the plaintiffs have suffered much and can do
without another upheaval of moving into the shelter system," the
judge wrote on Friday. "But the point of this upheaval is a lack
of further funding from FEMA."
The hotels were located in all five of the city's boroughs,
and rooms for the remaining 160 households have been paid by the
city through this Friday, said Heather Janik, a spokeswoman for
the New York City Department of Homeless Services.
Residents have been told they must leave the hotels, she
said.
"Over this week they can work with their case managers to
reconnect with family and friends they may have or with someone
in the community they could possibly stay with. Or, of course,
they can access the city's shelter system," she said.
Representing the displaced residents, the Legal Aid Society
had sued to keep the program running and said many of those
still in hotels were on the verge of moving out.
"We have a lot people that were about to move. Families that
were supposed to move into their new homes a week from today,"
said Judith Goldiner, a Legal Aid attorney. "Others were all set
to move out and they just need the city to inspect an apartment
or approve an apartment.
"Instead, the city is saying, 'We don't care about any of
that. You have to leave,'" she said.
Goldiner said most of the hotel residents lost everything in
the storm.
Now, "they are scraping together just enough money to pay a
deposit, first month's rent, a broker's fee," she said.
New York City's corporation counsel Michael Cardozo said in
a statement that the hotel rooms were never intended to be a
permanent solution. "As the court has recognized, the city
cannot afford to single-handedly continue this program in the
absence of FEMA funding," he said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Carol Bishopric)