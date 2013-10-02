WASHINGTON Oct 2 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he is working on
legislation to tighten oversight of the government's collection
of personal communications data, including ending some bulk data
collection.
Facing an outcry over the extent of intelligence agencies'
electronic eavesdropping programs, both Republican and
Democratic members of Congress are seeking to clamp down on the
data collection by the secretive National Security Agency.
Patrick Leahy, the committee chairman, said he is working on
a bill that would end bulk data collection under Section 215 of
the 2001 USA Patriot Act, which requires companies to turn over
business records if a government request for them is approved by
a secret intelligence court.
"I find the legal justification for this bulk collection to
be strained at best, and the classified list of cases involving
Section 215 to be unconvincing," the Vermont Democrat said at a
hearing on the intelligence programs.
The legislation would strengthen judicial review by the
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and require more
oversight of the programs.
Support for changing the surveillance programs has been
growing since former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden started leaking information in June that showed the
government collects far more Internet and telephone data than
was previously known.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is also working on
measures to tighten oversight of the eavesdropping programs. It
was to begin debating and considering amendments to legislation
on Thursday, but that hearing was postponed amid the government
shutdown caused by an impasse over the federal budget.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)