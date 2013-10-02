* Congress revamps surveillance law after Snowden scandal
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 The U.S. National Security
Agency has tested its ability to collect Americans' cellular
telephone location data but does not have a program to collect
that information, the NSA's director, General Keith Alexander,
said on Wednesday.
Alexander told a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on the
government's electronic eavesdropping that the NSA received data
samples in 2010 and 2011 to test its ability to handle such
information, but the data were never used for any other
purposes.
"This may be something that is a future requirement for the
country, but it is not right now," he said.
U.S. intelligence agencies' extensive collection of
telephone and Internet data has been subject to scrutiny since
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden began leaking information
in June showing that surveillance was far more extensive than
most Americans had realized.
Facing a public outcry, Republican and Democratic members of
Congress are writing legislation to clamp down on the data
collection and increase public access to information about it.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, the Judiciary panel's
chairman, said at the hearing he is working on a bill that would
tighten oversight of the government surveillance programs.
Among other things, Leahy's program would end bulk data
collection under Section 215 of the 2001 USA Patriot Act, which
requires companies to turn over business records if a government
request for them is approved by a secret intelligence court.
"I find the legal justification for this bulk collection to
be strained at best, and the classified list of cases involving
Section 215 to be unconvincing," Leahy said.
NATIONAL SECURITY
Intelligence agencies - and many members of Congress who
strongly support their efforts - staunchly defend the data
collection plans as essential for national security.
The Senate Intelligence committee is working on its own
legislation addressing the eavesdropping issue, which would not
go as far as Leahy's proposal. The intelligence panel is not
seeking to stop the bulk data collection.
Leahy's legislation would also strengthen judicial review by
the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and require more
oversight of the programs.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, a leading advocate for privacy
rights, had asked Alexander about the cellular location data
during a Senate Intelligence Committee last month.
Wyden has blasted the intelligence chiefs in the past for
what he sees as dishonest answers during committee hearings. He
said after Wednesday's testimony that he did not think Alexander
had answered the question as completely as he could.
"After years of stonewalling on whether the government has
ever tracked or planned to track the location of law-abiding
Americans through their cell phones, once again, the
intelligence leadership has decided to leave most of the real
story secret - even when the truth would not compromise national
security," he said in a statement.
At the hearing, Alexander also denied a New York Times
report on Saturday that intelligence agencies tracked Americans'
social media data to see whether they had terrorist connections.
The Senate Intelligence Committee was supposed to begin
debating amendments to its legislation on Thursday, but that was
delayed amid the government shutdown caused by Congress' budget
impasse.
