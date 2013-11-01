* Former NSA contractor writes to Merkel, German authorities
* Snowden, branded traitor in U.S., says followed "moral
duty'
* Ready to speak in Germany but would prefer Washington
BERLIN, Nov 1 Fugitive U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden has told Germany he is counting on
international support to stop Washington's 'persecution' of him
for revealing the scale of its worldwide phone and Internet
surveillance.
In an open letter to a country at the centre of the row over
U.S. spying on allies, Snowden said his revelations had helped
to "address formerly concealed abuses of the public trust".
Complaining that Washington continued to "treat dissent as
defection" and speaking of a "sustained campaign of persecution"
that he said had forced him into exile in Russia, Snowden wrote
that "speaking the truth is not a crime."
"I am confident that with the support of the international
community, the government of the United States will abandon this
harmful behaviour," read his letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel,
the German parliament and German federal prosecutors.
Snowden gave the letter to German lawmaker Hans-Christian
Stroebele, who presented it to the media in Berlin on Friday.
Stroebele, a maverick 74-year-old member of parliament for
the opposition Greens, gave the letter to reporters shortly
after getting off a plane from Moscow, where he met Snowden on
Thursday at a secret location. The letter did not carry any
specific address, beginning simply: "To whom it may concern."
Snowden's leaks about the targets and methods of the
National Security Agency (NSA), from alleged mass scanning of
emails to the tapping of world leaders' phones - including
Merkel's - have infuriated U.S. allies and placed Washington on
the defensive.
U.S. authorities want him handed over to face espionage
charges for illegally disclosing government secrets. The head of
Britain's MI5 Security Service has said the material he divulged
to journalists was a gift to terrorists.
WILLING TO TRAVEL
The 30-year-old ex-CIA employee and NSA contractor, who fled
to Moscow via Hong Kong earlier this year and was given
political asylum by President Vladimir Putin, said he had been
forced into exile for acting according to his "moral duty".
Snowden said he was ready to travel to Germany to help its
parliamentary inquiry into NSA bugging of Merkel's mobile phone
- but added: "I would rather go before the U.S. Congress, or a
committee of the U.S. Congress and lay the facts on the table."
Neither option is likely in the immediate future.
Germany's parliament wants to talk to him about the NSA's
secret monitoring of Merkel's phone and the communications of a
host of politicians and business people, according to reports.
But visiting Germany would pose grave diplomatic problems for
Merkel and endanger Snowden's asylum status back in Moscow.
"The asylum he has in Russia gives him security in Russia
but not in Germany," Stroebele, who sits on parliament's control
committee which oversees the work of the German intelligence
agencies, told a news conference.
"If he left he would not be able to return to Russia. He
would come to Germany if he could be safe here or in another
country," said the white-haired MP, who is the first foreign
politician known to have met with Snowden in Russia.
Some politicians want Snowden put on a witness protection
scheme, others suggest sending a parliamentary committee to
Moscow. German officials say there is no discussion of granting
him asylum, which he would have to request on German soil, and
there is a pending U.S. request to arrest him if he comes.
"Edward Snowden is in Russia under a temporary refugee
status and, if he leaves Russian territory, he may lose it," the
Russian lawyer representing Snowden, Anatoly Kucherena, was
quoted as saying by Russian Interfax news agency.
"If some countries have questions to Snowden, they can send
them to him and he will decide," said the lawyer.
Putin says Russia will only shelter Snowden if he refrains
from activities that could harm the United States or
Russian-U.S. relations. Asked if meeting German investigators
would violate these terms, a Putin spokesman declined to
comment.
"We'll find a way of making it possible, if Mr Snowden is
prepared to speak to German representatives," German Interior
Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich said.
Merkel has dispatched senior aides to Washington demanding
assurances there will be no wholesale secret surveillance, after
Snowden revealed that the NSA typically monitored half a billion
phone calls, emails and text messages in a month.
The NSA said this week that it was European governments like
France and Spain who collected telecommunications data in bulk
and then handed it to the United States.
