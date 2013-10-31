WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee approved legislation on Thursday to tighten controls
on the government's sweeping electronic eavesdropping programs,
but allows them to continue.
In a classified hearing, the panel voted 11-4 for a measure
that puts new limits on what intelligence agencies can do with
bulk communications records and imposes a five-year limit on how
long they can be retained.
Despite growing national concern about surveillance, the
"FISA Improvements Act" would not eliminate the program, which
became public earlier this year when former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked information that the
government collects far more internet and telephone data than
previously known.
"The NSA call-records program is legal and subject to
extensive congressional and judicial oversight, and I believe it
contributes to our national security. But more can and should be
done to increase transparency and build public support for
privacy protections in place," Senator Dianne Feinstein,
chairwoman of the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.
The act also requires the special court that oversees the
collection programs to designate outside officials to provide
independent perspective and assist in reviewing matters that
present novel or significant interpretations of the law.
It also requires Senate confirmation of the National
Security Agency director and inspector general.
It was not clear whether the Intelligence Committee's bill
would become law. It must pass the full Senate, as well as the
House of Representatives before it could be sent to President
Barack Obama for his signature.
It also faces formidable opposition.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy and Republican
Representative James Sensenbrenner this week introduced a bill
to end what they termed the government's "dragnet collection" of
information.
Sensenbrenner and Leahy, the chairman of the Senate
Judiciary Committee, which also oversees the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act, were the primary authors of the
USA Patriot Act implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to
improve the government's ability to protect its citizens.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, one of the four committee
members who voted against the intelligence committee's
legislation, said the measure codifies surveillance practices
that he thinks are too broad.
"More and more Americans are saying that they refuse to give
up their constitutionally guaranteed liberties for the
appearance of security; the intelligence committee has passed a
bill that ignores this message," Wyden said in a statement.