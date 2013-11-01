By Patricia Zengerle and Joseph Menn
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee approved legislation on Thursday that would tighten
controls on the government's sweeping electronic eavesdropping
programs but allow them to continue.
In a classified hearing, the panel voted 11-4 for a measure
that puts new limits on what intelligence agencies can do with
bulk communications records and imposes a five-year limit on how
long they can be retained.
Despite growing national concern about surveillance, the
"FISA Improvements Act" would not eliminate programs that became
public this year after former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents describing how the
government collects far more internet and telephone data than
previously known.
"The NSA call-records program is legal and subject to
extensive congressional and judicial oversight, and I believe it
contributes to our national security. But more can and should be
done to increase transparency and build public support for
privacy protections in place," Senator Dianne Feinstein,
chairwoman of the committee, said in a statement.
If approved by the full Senate and the House and signed by
the president, the act would require the special court that
oversees the collection programs to designate outside officials
to provide independent perspective and assist in reviewing
matters that present novel or significant interpretations of the
law.
It also requires Senate confirmation of the NSA director and
inspector general.
However, the bill ran into immediate opposition from
technology companies, civil-liberties groups and another
chairman in the majority Democratic Senate.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy and Republican
Representative James Sensenbrenner this week introduced a bill
to end what they termed the government's "dragnet collection" of
information.
Sensenbrenner and Leahy, the chairman of the Senate
Judiciary Committee which also oversees the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act, were the primary authors of the USA Patriot
Act implemented after the Sept. 11, 2001, which gave law
enforcement and intelligence agencies much more authority.
CODIFY SURVEILLANCE PRACTICES
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, one of the four intelligence
committee members voting against their panel's legislation, said
it would codify surveillance practices that are too broad.
"More and more Americans are saying that they refuse to give
up their constitutionally guaranteed liberties for the
appearance of security; the intelligence committee has passed a
bill that ignores this message," Wyden said in a statement.
A critical role in the debate may be played by Google Inc
, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and other big
technology companies, which have been whipsawed by intelligence
agency collection of their data and the concerns of users,
especially those overseas with little protection from U.S.
spying.
On Thursday, those three companies, joined by Microsoft Corp
, Yahoo Inc and AOL Inc, wrote to Leahy
and other members of Congress to "applaud" the contributions of
his bill.
They repeated earlier calls that they be allowed to disclose
the scope of their cooperation, adding that "our companies
believe that government surveillance practices should also be
reformed to include substantial enhancements to privacy
protections and appropriate oversight and accountability
mechanisms."
The tech companies' anger mounted after a report in
Wednesday's Washington Post that the NSA had intercepted massive
internal transfers of Google and Yahoo data overseas.
In an unusually long response to that report and others this
week, the NSA said it must collect information of foreign
intelligence value "irrespective of the provider that carries
them."
It said it follows "minimization" procedures approved by the
attorney general to avoid disseminating data on U.S. residents.
"In addition, NSA is very motivated and actively works to
remove as much extraneous data as early in the process possible
- to include data of innocent foreign citizens," the agency's
public affairs office wrote.