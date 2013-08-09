WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
will call on Congress to reform provisions in the Patriot Act
that govern collection of telephone and other "metadata" to
provide greater transparency and oversight of the controversial
programs, officials said on Friday.
Obama will also seek to create a position for an adversary
to raise civil liberty concerns at the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court, the officials said.
Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
revealed widespread government collection of phone and Internet
records earlier this year, sparking debate over how far the
government should be allowed to go in monitoring its citizens'
communications to protect the country from attack.
The Department of Justice will release the legal rationale
for U.S. surveillance programs on Friday, the official said.
Obama was scheduled to unveil the proposals at a news
conference on Friday afternoon.
