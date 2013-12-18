BRIEF-Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume
April 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with a panel he appointed to review privacy issues related to government surveillance programs, days after the group submitted a report on their findings, the White House said.
Obama's meeting will take place at 11:00 ET (1600 GMT) in the White House's Situation Room. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 16 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co
April 16 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing