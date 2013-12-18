WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. President Barack Obama will meet on Wednesday with a panel he appointed to review privacy issues related to government surveillance programs, days after the group submitted a report on their findings, the White House said.

Obama's meeting will take place at 11:00 ET (1600 GMT) in the White House's Situation Room. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)