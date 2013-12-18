By Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Dec 18 President Barack Obama
prepared to release an independent panel's review of U.S.
intelligence practices on Wednesday in a prelude to announcing a
broad set of new policy procedures aimed at reining in the
National Security Agency.
Spurred into action by revelations of U.S. surveillance by
former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, Obama will announce
next month some constraints on the intelligence community to
ensure American officials are focusing on foreign threats and
not simply gathering information because they have the
capability to do so.
The 300-page report of the outside advisory panel will
provide an important window into Obama's thinking on how he
plans to impose some restrictions on the National Security
Agency. It includes 46 recommendations.
Obama met on Wednesday in the White House Situation Room
with members of the advisory panel including Richard Clarke, a
former counterterrorism adviser in the Clinton and Bush White
Houses; Michael Morell, former deputy director of the CIA; and
Peter Swire, who worked on technology issues in the Obama and
Clinton administrations.
The group has recommended Obama change the NSA leadership
from military to civilian, store the vast amount of data on
phone calls collected by the agency at a third-party
organization, and use stricter standards for searching the data,
the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
"We need to ensure that our intelligence resources are most
effectively supporting our foreign policy and national security
objectives and that we are more effectively weighing the risks
and the rewards of our activities, and that includes ensuring
that we are above all focused on the threats to the American
people," said White House spokesman Jay Carney.
Obama is attempting to straddle a fine line between making
sure information is gathered to head off potential threats, but
at the same time respect privacy concerns. The NSA has had a
sweeping ability to collect telephone records and Internet
communications.
A steady drip of revelations from Snowden about the vast
scope of NSA spying has raised widespread concern about the
reach of such U.S. operations with the ability to pry into the
affairs of private individuals as well as the communications of
foreign leaders.
Both Brazilian President Dilma Roussef and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel have complained directly to Obama about reports of
eavesdropping on their private communications.
Some of Obama's liberal supporters have also been troubled
by the scope of U.S. surveillance, a contributing factor to his
low job approval rating, now hovering around 40 percent.
Obama said earlier this month in a television interview that
he would be "proposing some self-restraint on the NSA" in
reforms that the White House has said will be announced in
January.
A federal judge ruled on Monday that the U.S. government's
gathering of Americans' phone records is likely unlawful, adding
pressure on Obama to act.
And the president met for more than two hours on Tuesday to
hear concerns firsthand from executives from companies like
Apple Inc, Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
The executives explained why they do not want their
technology used to spy on private citizens.