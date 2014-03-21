(Adds White House list of attendees, March 28 deadline;
By Alina Selyukh and Alexei Oreskovic
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Executives of
several large U.S. Internet companies, including Google Inc
and Facebook Inc, were to meet with President
Barack Obama on Friday to discuss changes to government
surveillance programs.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama will meet with
six tech executives to "continue his dialogue with them on the
issues of privacy, technology and intelligence following his
January 17 speech." The meeting is scheduled to start in the
Oval Office at 4:05 p.m. EDT (2005 GMT).
Carney said Obama will speak with Eric Schmidt, executive
chairman of Google, the world's largest Internet search engine;
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Facebook, the
world's biggest social network; and Reed Hastings, chief
executive officer of Netflix Inc, an online video
streaming service.
Other attendees are Aaron Levie and Drew Houston, chief
executive officers of two online storage and file-sharing
companies Box and Dropbox; and Alex Karp, chief executive
officer of Palantir Technologies, a data-mining company which is
partly backed by the CIA and whose clients include the National
Security Agency.
Obama in January outlined a series of limited reforms to NSA
data gathering, banning eavesdropping on the leaders of friendly
or allied nations and proposing some changes to how NSA treats
Americans' phone data.
The White House did not elaborate further on the focus of
the discussions. Experts, however, point out that the most
sweeping program, collection of telephone "metadata," comes up
for reauthorization next week, on March 28.
Obama has asked Attorney General Eric Holder and the U.S.
intelligence community to report back to him before that
deadline on how to preserve the necessary capabilities of the
program, without the government holding the metadata.
'FRUSTRATION OVER THE DAMAGE'
An industry source said invitations to Friday's meeting with
Obama were received on March 15, two days after Zuckerberg
blasted U.S. electronic surveillance practices in a widely read
public post on Facebook.
"I've called President Obama to express my frustration over
the damage the government is creating for all of our future.
Unfortunately, it seems like it will take a very long time for
true full reform," Zuckerberg wrote.
Some of the largest U.S. technology companies, including
Google, its rival Yahoo Inc, social networking site
Twitter Inc and others, have been pushing for more
transparency, oversight and restrictions to U.S. government's
gathering of intelligence.
Facing criticism for their own collection practices
involving users' data, the companies have also sought to clarify
their relationships with U.S. law enforcement and spying
agencies since June, when leaks to the news media by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden began to show the extent of U.S.
spying capabilities.
Media reports based on secret documents disclosed by Snowden
have detailed how the U.S. government may have tapped into
communications cables that link data centers owned by Google and
Yahoo, and intercepted user data.
The NSA has pushed back against the media reports that rely
on Snowden leaks, calling many of them inaccurate and generally
the spying programs are critical to U.S. national security.
Snowden is wanted in the United States on espionage charges
and is living in asylum in Russia.
Friday's meeting is not the first on the matter for Obama
and the tech industry leaders. In December, a larger group of
tech executives, including also Microsoft Corp, AT&T
Inc and Apple Inc, urged the administration to
rein in the government's electronic spying.
Executives from several other companies, including Yahoo and
LinkedIn Corp, were said to be unable to attend
Friday's meeting because of scheduling conflicts.
