WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Executives of
several large U.S. Internet companies, including Facebook Inc
and Google Inc, met with President Barack Obama
on Friday to discuss their concerns over government surveillance
programs.
Obama and senior aides met with six tech executives to
discuss issues surrounding intelligence, technology and privacy,
the White House said in a statement following the meeting.
Executives were seen entering the White House around 4 p.m. EDT
(2000 GMT) and leaving more than two hours later.
Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google, the world's
largest Internet search engine; Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive
officer of Facebook, the world's biggest social network; and
Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix Inc,
an online video streaming service, were among those attending
the meeting, the White House said.
Other attendees are Aaron Levie and Drew Houston, chief
executive officers of two online storage and file-sharing
companies Box and Dropbox; and Alex Karp, chief executive
officer of Palantir Technologies, a data-mining company which is
partly backed by the CIA and whose clients include the National
Security Agency.
The president sought to provide reassurances that the
administration is putting in place reforms to intelligence
collection after revelations of widespread collection of data
stirred outrage.
"The president reiterated his administration's commitment
to taking steps that can give people greater confidence that
their rights are being protected while preserving important
tools that keep us safe," the White House said.
But Facebook's Zuckerberg, a public critic of government
data gathering practices, said that more needed to be done.
"While the U.S. government has taken helpful steps to reform
its surveillance practices, these are simply not enough," he
said through a spokesperson.
"People around the globe deserve to know that their
information is secure and Facebook will keep urging the U.S.
government to be more transparent about its practices and more
protective of civil liberties," he said.
Obama in January outlined a series of limited reforms to NSA
data gathering, banning eavesdropping on the leaders of friendly
or allied nations and proposing some changes to how NSA treats
Americans' phone data.
The most sweeping program, collection of telephone
"metadata," comes up for reauthorization next week, on March 28.
Obama has asked Attorney General Eric Holder and the U.S.
intelligence community to report back to him before that
deadline on how to preserve the necessary capabilities of the
program, without the government holding the metadata.
"FRUSTRATION OVER THE DAMAGE"
An industry source said invitations to Friday's meeting with
Obama were received on March 15, two days after Zuckerberg
blasted U.S. electronic surveillance practices in a widely read
public post on Facebook.
"I've called President Obama to express my frustration over
the damage the government is creating for all of our future.
Unfortunately, it seems like it will take a very long time for
true full reform," Zuckerberg wrote.
Some of the largest U.S. technology companies, including
Google, its rival Yahoo Inc, social networking site
Twitter Inc and others, have been pushing for more
transparency, oversight and restrictions to U.S. government's
gathering of intelligence.
Facing criticism for their own collection practices
involving users' data, the companies have also sought to clarify
their relationships with U.S. law enforcement and spying
agencies since June, when leaks to the news media by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden began to show the extent of U.S.
spying capabilities.
Media reports based on secret documents disclosed by Snowden
have detailed how the U.S. government may have tapped into
communications cables that link data centers owned by Google and
Yahoo, and intercepted user data.
The NSA has pushed back against the media reports that rely
on Snowden leaks, calling many of them inaccurate and saying the
spying programs are critical to U.S. national security.
Snowden is wanted in the United States on espionage charges
and is living in asylum in Russia.
Friday's meeting is not the first on the matter for Obama
and the tech industry leaders. In December, a larger group of
tech executives, including also Microsoft Corp, AT&T
Inc and Apple Inc, urged the administration to
rein in the government's electronic spying.
Executives from several other companies, including Yahoo and
LinkedIn Corp, were said to be unable to attend
Friday's meeting because of scheduling conflicts.
