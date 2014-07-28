(Adds comment from DOJ)
WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. surveillance programs
are making it more difficult for government officials to speak
to the press anonymously, two rights groups said on Monday.
Large-scale surveillance, on top of the Obama
administration's crackdown on national security leaks, threatens
the freedom of the press and the right to legal counsel, Human
Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union said in a
joint report.
The National Security Agency's surveillance programs, which
include the collection of telephone "metadata," have heightened
government officials' concerns about dealing with the media, as
"any interaction - any email, any phone call - risks leaving a
digital trace that could subsequently be used against them," the
report said.
The groups interviewed more than 90 journalists, lawyers,
and current or former senior U.S. government officials for the
report.
"Journalists told us that officials are substantially less
willing to be in contact with the press, even with regard to
unclassified matters or personal opinions, than they were even a
few years ago," the report said.
The Obama administration has been more aggressive than
recent predecessors about silencing leakers, and has charged
eight people under the Espionage Act on suspicion of leaking
information. In the wake of disclosures by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden, the administration has stepped up efforts to
detect "insider threats" from government employees who might
want to leak information.
Many current U.S. surveillance programs go well beyond what
is necessary to ensure national security, the report said.
"The U.S. holds itself out as a model of freedom and
democracy, but its own surveillance programs are threatening the
values it claims to represent," report author Alex Sinha said in
a statement.
The report called on President Barack Obama and Congress to
reform U.S. surveillance policies, as well as reduce secrecy and
provide greater protection for whistleblowers.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in May to
end the NSA's bulk collection of telephone data. It is now under
consideration in the Senate.
Department of Justice spokesman Marc Raimondi said in an
email that the DOJ "supports the First Amendment rights of all
Americans and we are continuously balancing the need to protect
national security with respect for the freedom of the press."
Raimondi criticized the report's methodology.
"This report relies more on opinions and less on facts or
statistics to bolster its claims," he said.
