WASHINGTON Oct 17 Former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden said he did not bring any of
the documents he took from the agency with him to Russia, the
New York Times reported on Thursday.
Snowden told the newspaper he gave all the documents to
journalists he met in Hong Kong before flying to Moscow and said
he did not keep copies for himself. Taking the files to Russia
"wouldn't serve the public interest," Snowden said in an
interview with the newspaper.
Snowden, who worked for a contractor as a systems
administrator at an NSA facility in Hawaii, was the source of
disclosures that included details about programs under which the
government collects vast amounts of information such as
telephone and Internet records.
He has polarized opinion in the United States, where many
have been outraged by the extent of government snooping.
But others have labeled him a traitor for stealing
information from the NSA after vowing to respect its secrecy
policies and fleeing first to China and then to Russia with
classified U.S. data.
Russia has granted Snowden a year's asylum. U.S. authorities
want him to return to the United States to face espionage
charges.
The former contractor, 30, also told the Times he believed
he was able to protect the documents from Chinese spy agencies
because he was familiar with Beijing's intelligence
capabilities.
He said he feels he has boosted U.S. national security by
prompting a public debate about the scope of U.S. data
collection.
An NSA spokeswoman did not respond to the New York Times'
request for comment on Snowden's assertions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)