By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Department of
Justice's talks with Microsoft Corp and Google Inc
have hit a wall as the government pushes back at the
tech companies' demand for the ability to disclose the
now-secret data requests they receive.
Microsoft's general counsel, Brad Smith, on Friday described
as a failure the outcome of the companies' recent negotiations
with the government over the disclosure of Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act (FISA) court orders the companies receive.
"While we appreciate the good faith and earnest efforts by
the capable government lawyers with whom we negotiated, we are
disappointed that these negotiations ended in failure," he said.
The director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, on
Thursday pledged to disclose aggregate numbers of FISA orders
issued to tech and telecom companies, but the intelligence
community has not agreed to allow particular companies to make
such disclosures.
"FISA and national security letters are an important part of
our effort to keep the nation and its citizens safe, and
disclosing more detailed information about how they are used and
to whom they are directed can obviously help our enemies avoid
detection," Clapper said in a statement.
The tech sector has been pushing for greater transparency of
government data requests as companies seek to shake off the
concerns about their involvement in vast secret U.S.
surveillance programs revealed by former spy contractor Edward
Snowden.
"Google's reputation and business has been harmed by the
false or misleading reports in the media, and Google's users are
concerned by the allegations. Google must respond to such claims
with more than generalities," the company said in a June motion
filed with the FISA court, alongside a similar Microsoft filing.
The Department of Justice on Friday was due to file in a
secret surveillance court its response to Microsoft and Google's
motions filed in the wake of Snowden's leaks.
Filings in the court are classified, and the department's
response was not published on the court's website late on
Friday. A department spokesperson declined comment.
"We are deeply disappointed that despite months of
negotiations and the efforts of many companies, the government
has not yet permitted our industry to release more detailed and
granular information about those requests," the general counsel
for Facebook Inc, Colin Stretch, said in a statement.
The tech companies and privacy advocates tepidly welcomed
Clapper's pledge for annual reports on numbers of data requests
to Internet and phone companies, but expressed disappointment at
stopping short of more detailed breakdowns.
"The new data that the government plans to publish is not
nearly enough to justify the government's continued attempts to
gag companies like Google and Microsoft and prevent them from
engaging in meaningful transparency reporting of their own,"
said Kevin Bankston, director of free expression at privacy
group Center for Democracy and Technology.
A Google spokesperson called Clapper's announcement "a step
in the right direction," while adding, "There is still too much
secrecy around these requests and that more openness is needed."