By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 7 Revelations of U.S. global
spying have raised digital privacy protection questions the
United Nations needs to address, Germany and Brazil said on
Thursday as they introduced a resolution calling for an end to
excessive electronic surveillance.
The draft resolution expressed deep concern "at human rights
violations and abuses that may result from the conduct of any
surveillance of communications, including extraterritorial
surveillance of communications."
It does not name specific countries, but comes after former
U.S. contractor Edward Snowden released details of global spying
by the U.S. National Security Agency. It has been charged that
the NSA monitored German Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone.
The United States has said it is not monitoring Merkel's
communications and will not do so in the future, but has not
commented on possible past surveillance.
Germany and Brazil introduced the resolution to the U.N.
General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with human
rights issues. The committee is due to vote on the draft later
this month and it is then expected to be put to a vote in the
193-member General Assembly in December, diplomats said.
"Reports about mass surveillance of private communication
and the collection of personal data have alarmed people all over
the world," German U.N. Ambassador Peter Wittig told the Third
Committee on Thursday.
"They ask a legitimate question: Is their right to privacy
still protected effectively in our digital world?" he said.
General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, unlike
resolutions of the 15-nation Security Council. But assembly
resolutions that enjoy broad international support can carry
significant moral and political weight.
U.N. REPORT
"Privacy is of the essence in safeguarding individuals
against the abuse from power," Brazil's U.N. ambassador, Antonio
de Aguiar Patriota, told the Third Committee.
"Brazil believes it is crucial for the international
community to engage in a serious in-depth debate on how to
uphold certain fundamental rights of human beings in the digital
age, including in light of concerns with national security and
criminal activity," he said.
The draft resolution is likely to undergo changes as it is
debated in the Third Committee. Ten countries, including North
Korea, agreed to co-sponsor the resolution on Thursday, but that
list could grow before the vote.
It currently calls on U.N. member states "to take measures
to put an end to violations of these rights and to create the
conditions to prevent such violations, including by ensuring
that relevant national legislation complies with their
obligations under international human rights law."
It also asks U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay to prepare
and publish a report "on the protection of the right to privacy
in the context of domestic and extraterritorial, including
massive, surveillance of communications, their interception and
collection of personal data."
When the draft resolution was circulated to Third Committee
members on Friday, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said
it would "evaluate the text on its merits."
Last week, the United Nations said the United States had
pledged not to spy on the world body's communications after a
report that the NSA had gained access to the U.N. video
conferencing system.
