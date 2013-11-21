* Key issue in draft was link between global spying, rights
* Draft resolution does not name specific countries
* Revelations of U.S. spying have sparked global outrage
(Adds rights group statement)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 21 A draft U.N. resolution
that some diplomats said suggested spying in foreign countries
could be a human rights violation has been weakened to appease
the United States, Britain and others ahead of a vote by a U.N.
committee next week.
Germany and Brazil drafted the resolution calling for an end
to excessive electronic surveillance. It does not name specific
countries but comes after former U.S. contractor Edward Snowden
released details of spying by the U.S. National Security Agency.
The U.N. General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals
with human rights issues, is to vote on the draft next week, and
it is then expected to be put to a vote by the 193-nation
General Assembly in December.
The initial draft would have had the assembly declare it is
"deeply concerned at human rights violations and abuses that may
result from the conduct of any surveillance of communications,
including extraterritorial surveillance of communications."
But the language has been changed to "deeply concerned at
the negative impact that surveillance and/or interception of
communications, including extraterritorial surveillance and/or
interception of communications, as well as the collection of
personal data, in particular when carried out on a mass scale,
may have on the exercise and enjoyment of human rights."
A senior U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity,
described the new language as a compromise that "sort of breaks
the link between extraterritorial surveillance and human rights
violations."
The final version of the draft was presented to the Third
Committee late on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if the
United States, Britain and others would support it.
General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, unlike
resolutions of the 15-nation Security Council. But assembly
resolutions that enjoy broad international support can carry
significant moral and political weight.
Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty,
called on the General Assembly to approve the draft resolution.
"We are deeply concerned that the countries representing the
'Five Eyes' surveillance alliance - the United States, Canada,
New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom - have sought to
weaken the resolution at the risk of undercutting their own
longstanding public commitment to privacy and free expression,"
the groups said in a letter to U.N. states.
EUROPE, LATIN AMERICA, INDONESIA OUTRAGE
The draft resolution notes "that while concerns about public
security may justify the gathering and protection of certain
sensitive information, States must ensure full compliance with
their obligations under international human rights law."
It calls on states to review procedures, practices and
legislation on communications surveillance and "to establish or
maintain existing independent, effective domestic oversight
mechanisms capable of ensuring transparency, as appropriate, and
accountability for State surveillance of communications, their
interception and collection of personal data."
It also asks U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay to present
a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. General
Assembly on the protection and promotion of the right to privacy
in domestic and extraterritorial surveillance and the
interception of digital communications and collection of
personal data, including on a mass scale.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel have both condemned the widespread spying by the
U.S. National Security Agency. Charges that the NSA accessed
tens of thousands of French phone records and monitored Merkel's
mobile phone have caused outrage in Europe.
The United States has said it is not monitoring Merkel's
communications and will not do so in the future, but it has not
commented on possible past surveillance.
Rousseff canceled a state visit to the United States last
month because of reports that the United States had spied on her
telephone calls and emails. During an address at the U.N.
General Assembly, she denounced it as a violation of human
rights and international law.
Also this week relations between Australia and its neighbor
Indonesia plunged to their lowest point since the late 1990s
over reports Australia's spies tried to tap the phones of
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his wife.
Earlier this month, the United Nations said the United
States had pledged not to spy on the world body's communications
after a report the NSA had gained access to the U.N. video
conferencing system.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)