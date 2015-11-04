NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. five-year and 10-year interest rate swap spreads hit fresh negative levels on Wednesday as hedging on corporate bond supply and rising Treasuries yields has pushed a key gauge on corporate borrowing costs below those of the U.S. government.

Swap spreads approximate the difference between the yields on U.S. Treasuries and the interest rates on dollar swap contracts which gauge the borrowing costs of top U.S. banks.

Some players have entered into swap contracts to receive fixed-rate cash flows to hedge on the corporate bonds they either issue or purchase, pushing swap rates below Treasuries yields.

So far this week, companies have raised $10.58 billion in the investment-grade credit market, bringing their year-to-date issuance to $1.12 trillion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Meanwhile, five-year and 10-year Treasuries yields hovered at their highest levels in over six weeks amid expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting due to further economic improvement.

Five-year dollar swap spread was quoted at -5.75 basis points, down 0.75 basis point from Tuesday's close, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year swap spread slipped to -10.50 basis points from -9.50 basis points late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)