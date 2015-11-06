By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Nov 6 A dip in U.S. interest rate
swaps that led to negative spreads in recent weeks has raised
concerns that other parts of the bond market could be disrupted
and raise borrowing costs for the U.S. government.
The decline in swap rates, to below comparable U.S. Treasury
yields, was so acute on Thursday that some analysts called it a
"flash" event, recalling the U.S. stock market's "flash crash"
in May 2010 when the Dow Jones industrial average plunged and
rebounded in just 36 minutes.
"It resembled a mini-flash crash, the sort of thing that
bristles the hairs upon policy-makers' necks," said David
Keeble, head of U.S. rates strategies at Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank in New York.
The market for dollar-based interest rate swaps is huge, at
an estimated $107 trillion in notional value, according to the
Bank of International Settlements. Swaps are used by mortgage
lenders and real estate investment trusts guard against rate
changes and by hedge funds and speculators to bet on rates.
Swaps allow the exchange of fixed-rate and floating-rate
cash flows for investors and traders to tailor their interest
rate exposure.
Nearly all swap spreads for five years and beyond ended on
Friday in negative territory.
Analysts have blamed negative spreads on tougher capital
rules for Wall Street firms, record corporate bond supply,
structural market changes, expectations of a U.S. rate increase
and a spike in Treasury bill supply. These factors have caused
dealers to cut their swap exposure, which they normally do near
the end of the year.
It is unclear whether swap spreads would remain negative
even if corporate bond supply slows ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next policy meeting in mid-December.
LOSSES REPORTED
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT said on Tuesday
it had unrealized losses of $18.7 million, or $2.04 a share, on
its interest rate hedging portfolio in the third quarter. Its
net loss was $4.8 million, or 53 cents a share.
More funds including REITs (real estate investment trusts)
and hedge funds with bad swap positions may be forced to
liquidate them by year-end, causing possible ripples in other
parts of the bond market, analysts said.
"We believe moves in spreads should be viewed as symptomatic
of deeper problems in the Treasury market," J.P. Morgan
Securities strategist wrote in a research note on Friday.
Swap rates tend to run higher than U.S. Treasury yields, but
in September 10-year swap rates fell below benchmark 10-year
Treasuries yields for the first time in five years, according to
Tradeweb.
If swap spreads stay negative, Uncle Sam could end up paying
$260 billion more in interest in the next 10 years, based on a
projected increase in U.S. borrowings to $21 trillion from $13
trillion, J.P. Morgan strategists said.
HEAVY CORPORATE BOND SUPPLY
One of the main factors for record negative swap spreads is
the recent flood of debt supply from companies seeking to lock
in low rates before the Fed ends its near zero rate policy and
to finance acquisitions and dividends.
Demand for swaps has grown as players seek fixed-rate cash
flows to hedge the corporate bonds they have issued or
purchased, pushing swap rates below Treasuries yields.
On Friday, the 10-year swap spread ended at -10.25 basis
points after hitting a record -17.75 basis points on Thursday,
while the five-year spread was -5.25 basis points, versus a
record -10.75 basis points set a day before, Tradeweb data
showed. Two months ago, five-year and 10-year swap spreads were
about 5 basis points.
This week, companies raised $32.2 billion in the
investment-grade credit market, bringing their year-to-date
issuance to $1.145 trillion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
With a possible Fed rate hike next month in the wake of
Friday's robust October jobs report, companies may scramble to
sell more bonds in the next five weeks, analysts said.
Also, the U.S. Treasury is expected to ramp up sales of
bills in the coming weeks to replenish its coffer.
The Treasury's cash holding was sinking below its minimum
$150 billion target as it anticipated exhausting its borrowing
capacity earlier this week. The debt ceiling was raised after
the White House and leading Republicans reached a deal that
became law on Monday.
Dealers will likely require more short-term wholesale
funding in the repurchase agreements market to help them hold
more Treasury bills. However, banks at this time prefer to
either maintain or shrink their balance sheets, instead of
making more loans in the repo market.
"Bills compete with government repo and so repo rates are
rising in reaction to this issuance onslaught," Keeble said.
