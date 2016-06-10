NEW YORK, June 10 The interest rate on U.S.
30-year interest rate swaps fell on Friday, approaching the
record lows set in early 2016, in a global scramble for
low-risk, longer-dated assets.
A sell-off in stock markets worldwide and nervousness about
the June 23 referendum on whether Britain will remain in the
European Union stoked bids for U.S., British, German and
Japanese government debt, analysts said.
Ten-year Bund, Gilt and JGB yields hit a series of record
lows this week, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to its
lowest level since February on Friday.
"It's all about the rate move at the long-end of the yield
curve. Overseas investors are going further and further out the
curve," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
The 30-year swap rate was last quoted at 1.943-1.983
percent, down 3 basis points on the day and over 5 basis points
lower on the week. It was bid as low as 1.812 percent on Feb.
11, which was the lowest ever, according to Reuters data.
An interest rate swap allows a party to exchange fixed-rate
payment for a floating-rate one with another party.
The 30-year swap rate was about 47.50 basis points below the
yield on the 30-year Treasury bond in late Friday
morning trading.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)