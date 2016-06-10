NEW YORK, June 10 The interest rate on U.S. 30-year interest rate swaps fell on Friday, approaching the record lows set in early 2016, in a global scramble for low-risk, longer-dated assets.

A sell-off in stock markets worldwide and nervousness about the June 23 referendum on whether Britain will remain in the European Union stoked bids for U.S., British, German and Japanese government debt, analysts said.

Ten-year Bund, Gilt and JGB yields hit a series of record lows this week, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since February on Friday.

"It's all about the rate move at the long-end of the yield curve. Overseas investors are going further and further out the curve," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.

The 30-year swap rate was last quoted at 1.943-1.983 percent, down 3 basis points on the day and over 5 basis points lower on the week. It was bid as low as 1.812 percent on Feb. 11, which was the lowest ever, according to Reuters data.

An interest rate swap allows a party to exchange fixed-rate payment for a floating-rate one with another party.

The 30-year swap rate was about 47.50 basis points below the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond in late Friday morning trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)