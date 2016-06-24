GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rebounds from Trump-induced selloff; dollar rises
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
NEW YORK, June 24 The gap between the interest rate on U.S. two-year interest rate swap contracts and the yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries grew to its widest level since August following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The two-year dollar swap spread, which grows with investors nervousness, was last quoted at 15.875 basis points midmarket, compared with 11.75 basis points late on Thursday , according to Tradeweb (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Upbeat data lures back investors to U.S. stocks, dollar steadies
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund Hoplite Capital Management's John Lykouretzos on Thursday pitched Nike Inc as a favorite long position, saying that its stock price could double within three years amid strong international growth.