NEW YORK, June 24 The gap between the interest rate on U.S. two-year interest rate swap contracts and the yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries grew to its widest level since August following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The two-year dollar swap spread, which grows with investors nervousness, was last quoted at 15.875 basis points midmarket, compared with 11.75 basis points late on Thursday , according to Tradeweb