DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, July 22 Premiums on the interest rates on U.S. interest rate swap contracts and the yields on U.S. Treasuries slipped on Friday despite a further rise in the cost to exchange fixed-rate and floating-rate payments on three-month dollars.
The two-year swap spread was last at 25.00 basis points, retreating from an earlier 28.25 basis points which was the widest since July 2, 2015, according to Tradeweb.
Earlier Friday, the benchmark London interbank offered rate (Libor) on three-month dollars climbed to 0.72100 percent, the highest since May 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, May 15 Six closely watched investors sliced their stakes in Allergan Plc during the first quarter, recent regulatory disclosures show, cutting what had been one of the years' best performing health stocks that has stumbled in recent days.