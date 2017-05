NEW YORK Dec 14 Discounts on the interest rates on longer-dated U.S. interest rate swap contracts below the yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled a faster pace of rate increases in 2017 than what some traders had expected.

The 10-year swap spread was last quoted at -12.00 basis points, its least negative in a month and compared with -14.00 basis points on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)