By Carey Gillam and P.J. Huffstutter
TEXHOMA, OKLAHOMA/CHICAGO, Sept 20
windswept prairies of the Oklahoma Panhandle, the hog barns of
Prestage Farms are lined up like military barracks. The
20,000-sow operation near the Texas border stands at the front
lines of a months-long battle to contain a virus that has
already killed some 1.3 million hogs in the United States.
Since June, when Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, or PEDv,
first hit, Prestage workers have quarantined the area, scrubbed
vehicles and sprayed buildings with antiseptic. But those
precautions have not stopped a virus that can kill 80 percent of
piglets that contract it.
"In the blink of an eye, 30,000 pigs were dead," said John
Prestage, senior vice president at Prestage, describing the
first wave of devastation the virus brought to its Oklahoma
operation, which raises and sells 400,000 hogs a year.
The outbreak is spreading. And researchers have discovered
evidence that the virus - which poses no threat to humans - can
be carried on the wind, potentially bringing a dangerous new
dimension to the swine epidemic.
More than 600 cases, each of which could represent thousands
of infected animals, have been reported in 17 states. If
research confirms that the disease can be transmitted through
the air, it would heighten concern about controlling the
outbreak.
Some farmers may have fewer healthy animals to send to
slaughter this fall and winter. Consumers, too, could feel the
pinch if smaller supplies and forecasts of a 10 percent jump in
cash hog prices later this year translate to higher prices at
the grocery meat counter.
Mystery surrounds the virus, which first cropped up in
Europe in the 1970s and remains uncontrolled in China and other
parts of Asia nearly four decades after it first appeared. In
the United States, which discovered its first-ever case in
April, the outbreak of the heat-sensitive virus slowed this
summer as temperatures rose and weakened the spread. But PEDv is
expected to thrive again as the weather cools, and airborne
transmission could further the virus's reach.
Previously, scientists had found the swine virus was
transmitted only by physical contact, or carried in on dirty
boots or contaminated equipment. But new research shows the
virus can be carried through the air on dried fecal matter, even
though scientists say the virus has not mutated. The strain
making its way across the nation's hog farms and slaughterhouses
is 99.4 percent similar in genetic structure to the PEDv that
hit China's herds last year, according to the U.S. researchers.
Indeed, farmers and pork processors in Oklahoma have told
Reuters they now suspect the virus is traveling through the air.
One scientist likened this to the way the deadly Avian
influenza has traveled on feathers and fecal dust. That
influenza virus has so far killed poultry by the millions and
more than 300 people in 13 countries, according to World Health
Organization data.
"There is a chance that airborne contaminated feces may have
played a role in the rapid dissemination" of the virus,
particularly in Oklahoma, said Dr. Montserrat Torremorell, who
is leading research efforts on the outbreak at the University of
Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine.
Researchers at Minnesota's veterinary diagnostic lab found
the virus in air samples taken by Seaboard Foods, a
large pork producer, from the vicinity of its Panhandle hog
farms and its packing plant near Guymon, Oklahoma.
Pigs injected with samples of the virus collected by
Seaboard Foods did not contract the disease, Torremorell said.
But she still believes airborne distribution may be a threat. "I
would not rule it out," she said.
Seaboard, in a statement to Reuters, said it provided
samples "to university swine health experts to investigate and
determine the nature of the virus." The company would not say
how many of its piglets have died because of PEDv.
DEATH TOLL
Federal investigators have traced the first U.S. case to
Ohio in mid-April but so far have not pinpointed the origin of
the coronavirus that causes PEDv or how it entered the United
States. Farmers, veterinarians and laboratory researchers have
offered theories ranging from vaccine suppliers to vitamin mix
distributors to the pipettes used to inseminate sows.
All agree PEDv's mortality rate is astounding: between 80
percent to 100 percent of very young animals. Most of these
piglets die within 72 hours from dehydration associated with
diarrhea. Older animals usually survive after being ill.
Officials from the Agriculture Department say they cannot
offer a sound estimate on mortality rates, as farmers are not
required to report to authorities when there is a PEDv outbreak
on their operations.
Eric Neumann, a swine epidemiology expert at Massey
University EpiCentre in New Zealand, told Reuters he used data
released by federal investigators - and has pegged the death
toll at 1.3 million pigs and climbing.
As of the week of Sept. 8, there have been 612 confirmed
cases reported in 17 states, according to federal officials. So
far, Iowa, the largest U.S. hog producer with 20 million hogs,
has reported 181 cases, the most of any state. Oklahoma is
second with 155, and Kansas had 77 reported cases.
Researchers are closely watching North Carolina, the
nation's second-largest hog state, where 40 cases have been
reported since the week of June 23.
To combat the disease, farmers are taking precautions in
their handling of animals. Hog producers that use the manure on
their own crop fields are searching for ways to get rid of the
PEDv, while some grain farmers are hunting for PEDv-free manure
for their spring planting.
OUTSIZE IMPACT
The government will provide a better gauge of the impact of
the outbreak on the nation's pork supply next week, when the
USDA releases its quarterly hogs and pigs report. It will offer
a look at the nation's swine inventory over the past three
months, when the number of positive cases soared.
The market could begin to feel any loss of supplies by
October, say industry analysts, when piglets first infected in
April would have come to market.
While the death of 1.3 million piglets would represent only
about 1 percent of the average annual U.S. slaughter of 113
million, these hogs would have gone to market during a
concentrated, four-month stretch starting this fall.
As a result, said University of Missouri livestock economist
Ron Plain, the number of hogs slaughtered during that time could
drop by 3 percent or more. Live hog prices, which normally
plummet in the fall and early winter, could rise by as much as
10 percent, he said.
Even so, both these forecasts - and the number of reported
cases - may fall short of capturing the total impact of PEDv.
Diagnostic veterinarians say farmers have been under-reporting
PEDv cases, either out of fear or resignation. Dead piglets,
too, can be disposed of without attracting much notice.
"The farther we get into the outbreak, the less likely the
numbers are reflecting what is happening in the country," said
Tom Burkgren, executive director of the American Association of
Swine Veterinarians.
FEAR AND LOATHING
Oklahoma, a leading pork producer and supplier of piglets to
some of the Midwest's largest farms, offers a snapshot of the
toll PEDv is taking on the U.S. heartland.
At Hitch Enterprises' hog farms in Guymon, production
manager Mike Brandherm said he lost roughly three weeks of
production this summer, about 18,000 pigs. At Prestage's Texhoma
unit along the Oklahoma-Texas border, manager Greg Stephens told
Reuters he is concerned piglets still are dying at an
above-normal rate. Sows pass immunity to their newborn, he said,
and the piglets should have developed immunity by now.
Just north of the state line, in southwestern Kansas,
third-generation hog farmer Nathan Smith is battling the virus
by removing young pigs early from farrowing barns and keeping
buildings warmer than usual. He also has switched to an organic
nutritional supplement to quell diarrhea in the animals.
Smith took action after losing 15,000 piglets this summer,
or about $1 million worth of livestock.
"We had this one trailer come back from the packing house,
and that started it," he said. "On a Friday, one blew up.
On Sunday, another blew up. Then Monday, another one."
Smith is convinced the wind carried the virus. "It moved too
fast for tires, too fast for feet," he said. "The only thing
that touched each was the wind."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago and Carey Gillam in
Oklahoma. Editing by David Greising and Douglas Royalty)