WASHINGTON, June 3 Two more Swiss banks,
Rothschild Bank AG and Banca Credinvest SA, settled with U.S.
authorities as part of a voluntary program to avoid prosecution
over allegations they helped Americans evade taxes, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Rothschild Bank will pay $11.5 million and Banca Credinvest
will pay $3 million to resolve the probes, prosecutors said.
Seven other banks have settled since March with the Justice
Department, and dozens more of the about 100 banks that signed
up to the scheme are expected to settle this year.
The Justice Department program, which launched in 2013, lets
Swiss banks avoid criminal charges by disclosing cross-border
activities that helped U.S. account holders hide their assets
and income from U.S tax authorities.
Banks already under criminal investigation, such as Julius
Baer and HSBC's Swiss private bank, are
excluded from the program.
Banks must provide detailed information on the accounts of
U.S. taxpayers under investigation as part of the deals.
"The bank agreements announced today continue to change the
landscape in the offshore banking world," said Richard Weber,
chief of the IRS unit in charge of criminal investigations.
"With each additional agreement, the world where criminals can
hide their money is becoming smaller and smaller."
Zurich-based Rothschild Bank was one of a number of banks
that signed up customers who fled other large Swiss banks, such
as UBS AG, after they were criminally investigated for
tax offenses by U.S. authorities, prosecutors said.
Since that time, Rothschild Bank had 332 U.S.-related
accounts with a total balance of about $1.5 billion, prosecutors
said.
A spokesman for Rothschild Bank said the bank had already
set aside provisions that would cover the penalty and related
costs.
Banca Credinvest did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The Lugano-based bank offered a variety of tax-evasion
services to 31 U.S.-related customer accounts it operated that
held just over $24 million in assets, prosecutors said.
