WASHINGTON, July 23 Two more Swiss banks will
pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that
mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans
avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
SB Saanen Bank AG will pay nearly $1.4 million and
Privatbank Bellerive AG will pay $57,000, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
A total of 22 Swiss banks have reached deals with the
department under a voluntary program set up in 2013 for 100
eligible Swiss banks to report suspected tax evasion in
U.S.-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords
with all of them by the end of 2015.
Fines have varied depending on the extent of the tax-related
offenses. The largest fine so far has been levied against
Lugano-based BSI, which agreed to pay $211 million in March to
settle with U.S. authorities.
Both Saanen Bank and Bellerive have agreed to cooperate in
any related criminal or civil proceedings and show they have
implemented controls to prevent misconduct, the Justice
Department said.
Most of the banks that have settled with the United States
knowingly signed up clients fleeing other major Swiss banks in
2008 that were being investigated for helping Americans conceal
their assets and income.
The United States is still conducting criminal
investigations of other banks that were excluded from the Swiss
bank program, including Julius Baer and HSBC's
Swiss private bank.
In June, Julius Baer said it would book a $350 million
charge against first-half results towards an expected settlement
with the U.S. Justice Department over alleged tax
offenses.
