SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high, S'pore scales 21-mth peak
By Hanna Paul May 9 Singapore shares hit a 21-month high on Tuesday on strong results from lenders, and Indonesia inched up to a fresh high before trading flat, while other Southeast Asian markets were range-bound in the absence of broad catalysts. Regional markets tracked broader Asian and Wall Street peers as investors seek the next catalyst following the French presidential election on Sunday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1