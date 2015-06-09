BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 9 Swiss banks Société Générale Private Banking SA and Berner Kantonalbank AH have agreed to pay the United States multimillion dollar penalties under a resolution announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department.
Under the department's Swiss Bank Program, Société Générale will to pay a nearly $17.81 million penalty and Berner Kantonalbank will pay a nearly $4.62 million penalty, U.S. Justice Department officials said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.