WASHINGTON/ZURICH, June 9 Swiss banks Société
Générale Private Banking SA and Berner Kantonalbank AH
have agreed to pay the United States
multimillion-dollar penalties under a resolution announced on
Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department.
Under the department's Swiss Bank Program, Société Générale
will to pay a nearly $17.81 million penalty and Berner
Kantonalbank will pay a nearly $4.62 million penalty, U.S.
Justice Department officials said in a statement.
Berner Kantonalbank said in a statement the penalty will
have no impact on its results for the current year and that it
had already made appropriate provisions in 2013.
Société Générale Private Banking SA is the Swiss private
banking arm of French bank Societe Generale.
